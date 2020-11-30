Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $25.22 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Lincoln National worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

LNC stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

