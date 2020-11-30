Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 61,700 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $25,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,076 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 278.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,659,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $180,967,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,370,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,998,000.

GDXJ opened at $49.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

