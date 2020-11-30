Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Mercury Systems worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mercury Systems by 77.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mercury Systems by 29.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mercury Systems by 273.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,346 shares of company stock valued at $844,561. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

MRCY opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

