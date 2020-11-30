Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Loop Capital lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $158.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

