Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Insiders have sold 23,429 shares of company stock worth $1,172,682 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

