Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 29.76% of Invesco India ETF worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

PIN opened at $21.21 on Monday. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

