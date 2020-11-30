Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 102,500 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.31% of Paylocity worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Paylocity by 138.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $200.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.73, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total value of $1,679,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,625,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $1,468,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,662 shares of company stock worth $15,224,744 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

