Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 102,500 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.31% of Paylocity worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Paylocity by 138.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $200.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.73, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total value of $1,679,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,625,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $1,468,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,662 shares of company stock worth $15,224,744 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.65.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
