Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425,366 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Air Lease worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 30.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

