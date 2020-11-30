Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $729.82 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold 9,050 shares of company stock worth $6,536,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.