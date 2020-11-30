Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,075 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Casper Sleep Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $259.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

