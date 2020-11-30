Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 397,655 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,655 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of MetLife worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of MET opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

