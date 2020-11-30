Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

TD opened at $54.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

