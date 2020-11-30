Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 104.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,271,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 29.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,720,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,012 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.55 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.