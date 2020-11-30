Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 72,721 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,721 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Alliant Energy worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,677,000 after buying an additional 185,305 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

NYSE LNT opened at $52.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

