Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

