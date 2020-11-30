14,384 Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Shares of SDC opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.