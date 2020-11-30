Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $27,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

CAG opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

