Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 148,451 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 603,423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 259,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $603.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.14.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several analysts have commented on ERF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

