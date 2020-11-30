Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,752 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 140,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 225,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.11 on Monday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

