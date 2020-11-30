5,585 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 155.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $45.28 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.