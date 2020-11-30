Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,176 shares of company stock worth $11,352,920 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $46.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

