Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 318.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 151,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 347,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 299,794 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.55. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

