Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,070,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after buying an additional 1,237,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,909,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.