Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $216,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $442,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

