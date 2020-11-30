People s United Financial Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 368,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. ValuEngine cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

