Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 368,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

