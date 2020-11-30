Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $281.29 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

