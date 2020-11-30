People s United Financial Inc. Sells 989 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 309.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 116,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,501,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $281.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.59 and a 200-day moving average of $224.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

