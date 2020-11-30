O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $152.21 on Monday. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $157.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,141,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,940.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,388 shares of company stock valued at $70,801,901 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.21.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

