Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 60.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 49.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 40.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 13.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMK opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

