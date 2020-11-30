O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

