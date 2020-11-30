O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 63.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 91,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

NYSE:NOC opened at $306.03 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.98 and a 200-day moving average of $320.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

