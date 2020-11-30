O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $306.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

