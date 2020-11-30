iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stake Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $26,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $531,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $233.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 1.78. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $274.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.65.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,839.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,433 shares of company stock worth $15,501,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

