Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 55,066 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.96% of Brookline Bancorp worth $27,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 34.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

BRKL opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

