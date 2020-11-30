Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 55,066 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.96% of Brookline Bancorp worth $27,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,589,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 82,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 68,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 284.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

BRKL opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.