Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,182,832 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,996,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,182,832 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.73% of Parsley Energy worth $28,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of PE opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

