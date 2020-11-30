Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $31.31 Million in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,557,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.70% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,015,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

