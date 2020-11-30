Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 90,130 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $31,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

