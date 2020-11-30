Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $33.67 Million Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.27% of US Ecology worth $33,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

ECOL opened at $36.09 on Monday. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

