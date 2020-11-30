Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 54,031 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.20% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $32,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $23.86 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

