Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.63% of Ingevity worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 22.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 57.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Ingevity stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $92.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

