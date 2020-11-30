Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,310 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.83% of TriNet Group worth $32,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $76.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

