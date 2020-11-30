1,434,122 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,434,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000.

Get Vertex alerts:

Shares of VERX opened at $25.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.