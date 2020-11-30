Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.63% of Ingevity worth $33,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ingevity by 11.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 13.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 68.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $92.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

