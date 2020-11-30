Scotia Capital Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

