Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $222,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Loews by 30.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

