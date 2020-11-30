Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,006,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,193 shares of company stock worth $6,858,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $118.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

