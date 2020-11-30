Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 905 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,875,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

