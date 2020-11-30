Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Head to Head Analysis

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61% FitLife Brands 12.85% 56.33% 28.77%

Aphria has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aphria and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 5.50 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -128.83 FitLife Brands $19.50 million 1.14 $2.70 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritionals, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. The company markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

